Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Position in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 27.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $201.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.14. Toyota Motor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $270.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.20). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.