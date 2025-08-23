Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $133,000 Stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp $BLFY

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFYFree Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Blue Foundry Bancorp worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLFY. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 143,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $3,198,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 44,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mirella Lang sold 4,520 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $39,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,245. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 12.49%.The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

See Also

