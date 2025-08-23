Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 18,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 234.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Amcor Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of AMCR opened at $8.7150 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. Amcor PLC has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

