Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,763.62. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,201.72. The trade was a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $150.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.19. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $122.79 and a one year high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

