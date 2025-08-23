Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $124,000 in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $296,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 866,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,825.15. This represents a 97.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $296,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 866,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,825.15. This trade represents a 97.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,005,302 shares of company stock valued at $592,251,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCCS. Barclays raised their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 495.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

