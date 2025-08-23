Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $204,000 in CONMED Corporation $CNMD

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

CNMD opened at $55.8490 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85. CONMED Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.31%.The company had revenue of $342.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

