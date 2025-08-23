Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $212,000 in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF opened at $124.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.64. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $125.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

