Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $140.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $140.96. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.