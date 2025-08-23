Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $234,000 in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MKS by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,365,000 after acquiring an additional 199,795 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MKS by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in MKS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in MKS by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MKS

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,955. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $27,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,490.20. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MKS from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MKS from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MKS from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

MKS Price Performance

MKSI stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. MKS Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $125.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. MKS had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.34%.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

