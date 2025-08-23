Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. $DPG

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 114.2% during the first quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 585,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 311,979 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $5,638,000. United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 27.6% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 25,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at about $882,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 748,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,000. This trade represents a -396.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE DPG opened at $12.79 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 663.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

