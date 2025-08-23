Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Sirius XM by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 117,468,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313,544 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Sirius XM by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 191,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $36,767.77. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,539.17. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SIRI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

