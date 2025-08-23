Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. $CLMB

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 61.1% during the first quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 18.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $123.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $572.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.39 and a 1 year high of $144.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.96.

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.49. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $159.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.11%.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

