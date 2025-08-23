Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Etsy by 47.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Etsy by 39.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 18.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Etsy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 151,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $8,748,094.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,218,423.12. The trade was a 58.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $77,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,318.88. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,618 shares of company stock valued at $21,975,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.73. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company had revenue of $672.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Etsy from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp raised Etsy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Etsy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

