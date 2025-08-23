Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in FMC Corporation $FMC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,037,000 after purchasing an additional 48,431 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FMC by 608.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 87,368 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of FMC by 56.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 114.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 560.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of FMC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $56,609.90. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 36,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,906.66. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $40.6640 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. FMC Corporation has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. FMC had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. FMC has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.980 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 290.00%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

