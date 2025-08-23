Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in RPC, Inc. $RES

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPC in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC Stock Performance

RES stock opened at $4.7550 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

RPC Announces Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.08 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on RPC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RPC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RPC

RPC Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.