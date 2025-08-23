Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in RPC, Inc. $RES

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPC in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RPC Stock Performance
RES stock opened at $4.7550 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.
RPC Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on RPC from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RPC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.69.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RPC
RPC Company Profile
RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RPC
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- TJX Stock Price Hits Fresh High, Signals More Highs to Follow
Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.