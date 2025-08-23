Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,510,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 46,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,209,000 after buying an additional 1,137,586 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $76.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

