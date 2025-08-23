Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 512 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF $EWT

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,647.4% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,953,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,246 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,702,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,921,000 after purchasing an additional 452,303 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,216,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,747,000 after purchasing an additional 62,323 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 282,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 701,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 45,873 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

EWT stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

