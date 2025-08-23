Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 136,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $9.8850 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

