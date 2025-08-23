Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 28,103 QuantumScape Corporation $QS

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,351,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in QuantumScape by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,814,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after buying an additional 2,066,844 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 479.0% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 558,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 462,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 362.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 379,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 297,097 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 500,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,467,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,019,322.80. The trade was a 25.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 929,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $10,804,427.06. Following the sale, the director owned 161,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,805.66. The trade was a 85.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,956,517 shares of company stock valued at $34,977,013 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $8.1550 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. QuantumScape Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 4.43.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

