Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,981 ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $29,697,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ONE Gas by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,914,000 after purchasing an additional 310,460 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ONE Gas by 512.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 188,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 157,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,136,000 after purchasing an additional 147,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $76.9780 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.23.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.69 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.63%.ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.320-4.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.64.

About ONE Gas



ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

