Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 124,051 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 124,051 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $3,860,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BorgWarner by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,315,000 after purchasing an additional 255,586 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BorgWarner by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $43.0950 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $43.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $100,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,359.45. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $589,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 234,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,112.40. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $892,175 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

