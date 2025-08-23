Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,525 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.72.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $21.1350 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 277.23%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

