Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 427 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

