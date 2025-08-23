Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $240,000 Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $695,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 67.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 13.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,202,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,761,000 after buying an additional 146,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 17.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,446,000 after buying an additional 44,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. Wall Street Zen upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.31.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EGP opened at $169.4530 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $192.21.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.80 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. EastGroup Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.890-9.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.95%.

About EastGroup Properties

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.