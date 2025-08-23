Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Enviri Corporation $NVRI

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Enviri by 1,216.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at $943,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 47,974 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviri by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,825,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,647 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Enviri by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,755,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enviri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NVRI stock opened at $11.1250 on Friday. Enviri Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $897.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $562.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.50 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. Enviri’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Enviri has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.520–0.300 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -0.100-0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enviri Corporation will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

