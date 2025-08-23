Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $91,000 Position in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. $GANX

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Gain Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $70.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.

Gain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GANX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Gain Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gain Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

