Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes Position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. $AVDX

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,067,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AvidXchange by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,653,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after buying an additional 127,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AVDX opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -198.36 and a beta of 1.20. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.The company had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

AVDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVDX

About AvidXchange

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.