KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 91,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 74,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 million, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15.

Get KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $658,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF in the first quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.