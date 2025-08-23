Largo (NYSE:LGO) Trading 7.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.51. 171,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 134,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.70 price objective on shares of Largo in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Largo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

The firm has a market cap of $96.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Largo in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Largo in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Largo in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Largo in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Largo by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 124,604 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

