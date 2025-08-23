Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,599 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $40,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 3,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 704,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,012,000 after acquiring an additional 684,272 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $315,250,000 after buying an additional 536,452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,001,000 after buying an additional 402,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,665,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 459,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after buying an additional 332,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 7,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $1,327,511.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,983.59. The trade was a 22.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,892.85. This trade represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,478 shares of company stock worth $1,852,525. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $181.7030 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price objective on Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.46.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

