Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $262.94 on Friday. Littelfuse has a one year low of $142.10 and a one year high of $275.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $613.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.04 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total value of $576,635.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,640.30. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 228.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Littelfuse by 264.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

