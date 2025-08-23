Loop Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $230.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.98.

Get Apple alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $227.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.09. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $5,223,000. TT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $939,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $3,454,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 106.9% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,225,000 after acquiring an additional 48,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.