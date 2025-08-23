Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR $LU Position Trimmed by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 87.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,200 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Lufax were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 44.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of LU opened at $3.0650 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.20.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

