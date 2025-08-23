Manulife Financial Corp $MFC Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,647 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $25,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 178,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $30.7250 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on Manulife Financial in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

