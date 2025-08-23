Match Group Inc. $MTCH Shares Sold by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,958 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in Match Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100,824 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,281,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Match Group by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,565,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,509 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,499,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Match Group by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,679,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,403,000 after buying an additional 936,753 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Match Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $37.30 on Friday. Match Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,889.76. The trade was a 60.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

