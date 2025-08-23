Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Pacific Point Advisors LLC

Pacific Point Advisors LLC cut its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,020 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 21,426 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 725,833 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $272,470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $540.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.54.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $507.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,850 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,512. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

