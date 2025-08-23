Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Shares Up 3.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $30.90. Approximately 13,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 17,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.06 million, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMFG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 45,854 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (TMFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies of any size with quality growth characteristics, selected based on qualitative and quantitative factors. TMFG was launched on Jun 17, 2014 and is managed by Motley Fool.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.