MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,941 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.88% of MSA Safety Incorporporated worth $108,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,573,000 after purchasing an additional 271,264 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 33.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,023,000 after buying an additional 200,221 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,669,000 after buying an additional 117,758 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,569,000 after acquiring an additional 104,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated during the first quarter worth approximately $14,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Performance

NYSE MSA opened at $175.9620 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 1-year low of $127.86 and a 1-year high of $187.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.24.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $474.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.46 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 26.03%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

