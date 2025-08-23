Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 5.6% – Should You Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.13. Approximately 152,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 723,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Neptune Digital Assets Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.53.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

