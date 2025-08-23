Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,490 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 106.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,145,000 after acquiring an additional 98,659 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 40.7% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 220,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,370,000 after acquiring an additional 63,770 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $828,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 24.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $13,440,164.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,050,080.36. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $61,695.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,550. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,573 shares of company stock worth $25,112,766. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NBIX opened at $135.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $154.87.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%.The firm had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.