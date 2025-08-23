Nuveen LLC Acquires New Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 484,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,649,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,766,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,988 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,873,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,128,000 after buying an additional 2,724,576 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 10,204,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,423,000 after buying an additional 1,657,981 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,438,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,884,000 after buying an additional 1,639,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,568,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,993 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.5080 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. UBS Group upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

