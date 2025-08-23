Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 193,615 Progress Software Corporation $PRGS

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 193,615 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 963,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 125,345 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 789,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,156 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 617,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 38,352 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 554,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 520,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Stock Performance

PRGS stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.92. Progress Software Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.88 and a 52 week high of $70.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $237.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Progress Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.280-5.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.340 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, Director David Krall bought 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $250,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 100,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,401. The trade was a 5.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $292,871.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,320.23. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

