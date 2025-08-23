Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 492,238 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $APLS

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 492,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APLS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $398,642.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 331,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,737.05. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 123,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,694. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,090 shares of company stock worth $3,542,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.78. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.09% and a negative net margin of 30.24%.The company had revenue of $171.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.