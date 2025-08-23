Nuveen LLC Invests $10.99 Million in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 137,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MKS by 9.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,388,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,599,000 after acquiring an additional 300,356 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MKS by 52.9% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,466,000 after acquiring an additional 494,207 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in MKS by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,038,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after acquiring an additional 161,905 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in MKS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 793,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MKS by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,567,000 after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKS stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. MKS Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $125.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.86.

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. MKS had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

In other MKS news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $27,630.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,490.20. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,955. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MKS from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MKS in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MKS in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

