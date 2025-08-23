Nuveen LLC Makes New $10.21 Million Investment in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 453,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,111,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,323,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,873,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,701,000 after buying an additional 412,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,268,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,037,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,343,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,657,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,264,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,759,000 after buying an additional 97,784 shares in the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of VRRM opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. Verra Mobility Corp has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 4.30%.The firm had revenue of $236.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Verra Mobility’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRRM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.