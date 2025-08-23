Nuveen LLC Makes New $10.46 Million Investment in The Marzetti Company $MZTI

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,456,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marzetti by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Marzetti by 146.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marzetti by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marzetti during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marzetti by 20.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Marzetti from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Marzetti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Marzetti from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Marzetti Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MZTI opened at $189.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.47. The Marzetti Company has a 1-year low of $156.14 and a 1-year high of $202.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.96.

Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.26 million. Marzetti had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Marzetti Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marzetti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Marzetti’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Marzetti Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

