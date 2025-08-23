Nuveen LLC Makes New $11.51 Million Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,001,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MARA. Macquarie raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Compass Point upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $546,334.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 353,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,555,206.80. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $420,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,810,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,229,008.72. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,128 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MARA opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 6.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $2.13. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Digital

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

