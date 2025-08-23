Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 482,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Phibro Animal Health and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.40.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of PAHC opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.80. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Further Reading

