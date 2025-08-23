NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Sunbeam Capital Management LLC

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,239 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.8% of Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 109,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 126,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 141,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7%

NVDA opened at $177.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.35 and its 200-day moving average is $137.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

