OFG Bancorp $OFG Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,944,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 256,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.48% of OFG Bancorp worth $117,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $44.7790 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.77. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

OFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OFG Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

